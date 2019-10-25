$50.79 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post $50.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.33 million to $51.30 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $47.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $185.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.60 million to $187.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $210.98 million, with estimates ranging from $206.70 million to $214.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.45. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.96 million, a P/E ratio of -142.88 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,850. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 31.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,056,000 after buying an additional 555,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 343,023 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at about $6,030,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 572.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 233,945 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

