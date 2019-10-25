$464.83 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to announce $464.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $462.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $456.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $51,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,082.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,667.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 146,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 181,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 1,313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covanta has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

