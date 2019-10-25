44,300 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 86.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. 194,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,873. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

