$38.19 Million in Sales Expected for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) to post sales of $38.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.55 million to $38.82 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH reported sales of $33.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full year sales of $147.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.70 million to $150.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $160.71 million, with estimates ranging from $152.29 million to $169.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 29th. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Director Steven B. Wolgin purchased 2,500 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,403.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,810 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,072 shares of company stock worth $295,495. 10.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 148,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 87,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,641. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $600.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

