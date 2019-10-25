32,754 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000. General Dynamics makes up about 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $176.29 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.93 and a 200-day moving average of $179.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

