$32.75 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) will report $32.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $33.30 million. Franklin Financial Network reported sales of $26.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will report full-year sales of $129.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $130.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $138.72 million, with estimates ranging from $138.43 million to $139.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Financial Network.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

In other Franklin Financial Network news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $60,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the second quarter worth $2,104,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 137.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 7.6% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 569,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSB opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Franklin Financial Network has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

