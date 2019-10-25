30,100 Shares in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. JD.Com comprises approximately 0.4% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,024.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

