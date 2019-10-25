$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will post sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.68 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $9.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.49.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Delek US has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Delek US news, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.