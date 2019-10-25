$2.03 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce $2.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $660,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.15 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

