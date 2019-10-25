$2.03 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce $2.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $660,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.15 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.09.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.