180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

