15,400 Shares in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Purchased by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 646.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,733.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

M opened at $15.39 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at $260,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.