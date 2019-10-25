14,790 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 54,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 97,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. 842,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,497. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

