12,345 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 133,135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 159,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,676,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,841,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,541,226. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $767,550. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

