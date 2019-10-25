$12.03 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to announce $12.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.73 million to $12.23 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $12.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.15 million to $55.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.14 million, with estimates ranging from $52.04 million to $54.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FPI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Farmland Partners by 63.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 91,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 146.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 58.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $248,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 56,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,439. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

