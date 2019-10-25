$116.49 Million in Sales Expected for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to report $116.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.84 million and the highest is $116.84 million. Evertec reported sales of $112.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year sales of $480.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $481.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $505.84 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $510.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 2,259.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec in the second quarter worth $92,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 8.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. 11,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,353. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. Evertec has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $37.38.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

