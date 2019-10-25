$11.12 Million in Sales Expected for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will announce $11.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.63 million and the highest is $11.55 million. Jernigan Capital posted sales of $9.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $43.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 million to $44.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.51 million to $54.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 165.18% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of JCAP opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,657 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 690,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 419,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

