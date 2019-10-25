$1.55 EPS Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.61. Littelfuse reported earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $189.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.05 and its 200 day moving average is $175.40. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $106,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.