$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. International Flavors & Fragrances also reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,786 shares of company stock valued at $330,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,214.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,841,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 352.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,403,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,589,000 after buying an additional 148,419 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.96. The stock had a trading volume of 811,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,517. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.40. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

