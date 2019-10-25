$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.41. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $66,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

