$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 30.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 91.8% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 71.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 177,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 74,397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 704,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,883,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Welltower by 9.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.84. 1,914,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,246. Welltower has a 52-week low of $64.43 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

