$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $504,849.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,292 shares in the company, valued at $13,222,119.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $821,501.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,423 shares of company stock worth $8,388,927. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after acquiring an additional 746,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,928,000 after acquiring an additional 519,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,692,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $32,957,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 164.9% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 245,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,007,000 after acquiring an additional 152,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.70. 123,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,973. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

