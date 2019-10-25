-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARDX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Svb Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

ARDX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 277,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $308.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,874 shares of company stock valued at $126,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 249,537 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

