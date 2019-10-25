-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.07). Apache reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.95.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Apache by 152.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Apache by 4,074.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apache by 828.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Apache in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 998,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.86. Apache has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

