$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORM. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on FormFactor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 16,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.57. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $267,475.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $51,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,873. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $8,054,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,802,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,252,000 after buying an additional 363,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FormFactor by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $2,300,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

