-$0.17 EPS Expected for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Workiva reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

WK opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Workiva has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,553,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott G. Ryan sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,142,038 shares of company stock valued at $64,386,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,432,000 after purchasing an additional 637,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 349,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,767,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,668,000 after purchasing an additional 132,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $32,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

