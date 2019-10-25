$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Zscaler also posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.61.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $8,112,641.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 44,982 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $3,821,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,561 shares of company stock worth $13,965,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zscaler by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,420. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -357.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

