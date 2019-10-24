Zynex Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – B. Riley cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Zynex in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Zynex in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.13 million, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 131,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $1,388,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 304,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,270 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 969.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

