ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,200 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.43% of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268. SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97.

