ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 36,897 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,897 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.5% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,752,606. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

