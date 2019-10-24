Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 563,126 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 65.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 563,126 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.86. 309,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,175. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

