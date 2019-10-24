Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 105,719 Shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,719 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,928,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,462,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,196 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 1,197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,842,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $22.93.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

