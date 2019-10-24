Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,074,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,575,000 after acquiring an additional 172,959 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Kellogg by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Kellogg by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.37.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $6,322,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $37,665,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.47. 40,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

