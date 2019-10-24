Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other VICI Properties news, insider John W. R. Payne bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $323,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 83,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,881. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 179.91, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 64.39%. The company had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.28750 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.22%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.