Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Up 5.5%

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $43.33, 2,809,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,528,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.61.

Get Zscaler alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $8,112,641.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,965,018. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 33.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.