Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZGNX. BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities set a $69.00 target price on Zogenix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Zogenix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.45.

ZGNX stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.94. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins sold 6,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,692 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,498,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,134,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zogenix by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,285,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zogenix by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 186,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zogenix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

