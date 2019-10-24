ZIX (ZIXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ZIX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZIXI opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. ZIX has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ZIX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

