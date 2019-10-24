Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.66, but opened at $48.08. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 121,361 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,886 shares of company stock worth $936,691. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter worth $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter worth $38,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

