Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 71,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 991,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 903,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 493,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 321,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,198. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

