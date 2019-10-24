Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

LNC traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $60.75. 517,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

