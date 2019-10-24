Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $319,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $459,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,961.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,030 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.54. 9,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,552. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.16. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $274.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.25 and a 200 day moving average of $217.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.27.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

