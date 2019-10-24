Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $821,271.00 and approximately $1,184.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 86.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00225310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.01421424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00093292 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

