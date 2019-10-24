Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to “Buy”

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Corp. is a newly organized Business Combination Company, or BCC. A BCC is a blank check company formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination, an unidentified operating business. The Company intends to focus on identifying one or more businesses or assets in the maritime shipping industry, but will not be limited to pursuing acquisition opportunities only within that industry. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price target on Seanergy Maritime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,086. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 81.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

