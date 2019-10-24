Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.95. 239,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average is $100.56. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 196.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,020,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $490,104,000 after buying an additional 3,324,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,177,000 after buying an additional 1,893,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $260,134,000 after buying an additional 2,273,799 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% in the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $130,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.