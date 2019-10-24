Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Buy

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

GAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

GAIA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 113,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,183. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaia news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy purchased 105,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $755,976.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 281,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,079. 34.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the first quarter worth $975,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

