Zacks Investment Research Upgrades County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) to “Hold”

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICBK. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $146.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacob Eisen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,066.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,247 shares of company stock worth $74,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

