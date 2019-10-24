Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) to Sell

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBNKF. ValuEngine raised shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Metro Bank stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

