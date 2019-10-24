Zacks Investment Research Lowers Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

DESP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $19.00 target price on Despegar.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Despegar.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:DESP opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 33.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,157,000 after buying an additional 783,270 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 255.1% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,041,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 31.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,154,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,923,000 after purchasing an additional 514,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 485,023 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

