Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) to Sell

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NRZ. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

NRZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. 66,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,066. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,732,000 after acquiring an additional 525,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after acquiring an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 989,905 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 44.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,373,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 128,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

