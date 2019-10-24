Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cango (NYSE:CANG) to Hold

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $870.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cango will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

