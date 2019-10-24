Zacks: Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $55.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on IEP. BidaskClub cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,047. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($2.69). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 92.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

